Singapore to donate S$300,000 worth of supplies to Bangladesh, Myanmar

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Government will donate approximately S$300,000 worth of humanitarian relief supplies to Bangladesh and Myanmar, said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) on Friday (Sep 29).

The supplies will go towards the communities affected by the crisis in the Rakhine state, where almost half a million people have fled the violence in Myanmar.

"Singapore is concerned about the humanitarian situation," MINDEF said in the news release.

The Ministry also said that Singapore was ready to support efforts by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to "utilise existing mechanisms to provide humanitarian assistance in accordance with the principles of the ASEAN Charter".



Offers of assistance have been conveyed to both governments of Myanmar and Bangladesh, it added.