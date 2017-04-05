Singapore to have 4 long weekends in 2018

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower on Wednesday (Apr 5) released the list of Singapore's public holidays for next year.

There will be four long weekends (with holidays either falling on a Friday or Monday) in 2018.

Three public holidays fall on a Friday:

First day of Chinese New Year (Feb 16)



Good Friday (Mar 30)



Hari Raya Puasa (Jun 15)

One falls on a Monday:



New Year’s Day (Jan 1)

The ministry also confirmed that Deepavali will fall on Nov 6 next year.

The dates of the 11 gazetted public holidays for 2018 are as follows:







