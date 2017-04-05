Singapore to have 4 long weekends in 2018
The Ministry of Manpower has released the list of Singapore’s public holidays for next year - and there will be four long weekends.
SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower on Wednesday (Apr 5) released the list of Singapore's public holidays for next year.
There will be four long weekends (with holidays either falling on a Friday or Monday) in 2018.
The ministry also confirmed that Deepavali will fall on Nov 6 next year.
The dates of the 11 gazetted public holidays for 2018 are as follows:
