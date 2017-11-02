Singapore to jointly develop regional robotics ecosystem

SINGAPORE: Singapore is developing a robotics ecosystem with Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam in a bid to take the regional lead as businesses worldwide increasingly use such technology to transform their operations.

This was announced by Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon at the opening of the Singapore International Robo Expo on Thursday (Nov 2).

Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) are set to be signed between the Singapore Industrial Automation Association and its industry trade association counterparts from Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand.

Dr Koh said the MOUs would enable firms in the four countries to explore opportunities for collaboration and leverage on shared networks and expertise.

“Innovation is at its best when we broaden the network and work together to cocreate solutions and face challenges together,” Dr Koh said.

An MOU was also signed between ST Engineering and StarHub to collaborate on robotics solutions for the hospitality sector to improve operational productivity and alleviate manpower constraints.

A startup marketplace was set up at the two-day event to promote the robotics startup scene. The partnership between the Singapore Industrial Automation Association, Experia Events and the Action Community for Entrepreneurship aims to provide entrepreneurs a platform to showcase their solutions, as well as access to experts and business resources.

“Startups are engines of innovation and it is no different for robotics,” said Dr Koh. “If Singapore is able to develop and vibrant ecosystem for robotics startups, we will be in a good position to gain a competitive edge in a high growth industry that thrives on new ideas and innovation.”

Now into its second year, the Singapore International Robo Expo aims to showcase automation and robotics solutions and technologies.