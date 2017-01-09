Singapore to match Malaysia's road charge: Khaw Boon Wan

SINGAPORE: Singapore will match Malaysia’s RM20 (S$6.50) road charge which was rolled out on Nov 1 last year, Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan announced on Monday (Jan 9).

Speaking in Parliament, Mr Khaw said Malaysia collected about RM13.9 million in road charges from Singapore vehicles between Nov 1 and Dec 20 last year.

“We have a long-standing policy of matching any levy, tolls or fees charged by Malaysia for using the road links between Singapore and Malaysia,” said Mr Khaw.

“This is to ensure that Malaysia takes into consideration our response whenever they raise their tolls or introduce a new levy.”

The road charge is collected each time motorists enter Malaysia via Touch n’ Go cards at the two land entry points in Johor - the Causeway and the Second Link.



More details of the matching charge would be announced soon, Mr Khaw said.