Singapore to promote stronger cooperation between ASEAN and China: PM Lee

BEIJING: Singapore will promote stronger cooperation between ASEAN and China when it takes over as ASEAN chair next year, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said at a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing on Tuesday (Sep 19).

Mr Lee is on a three-day official visit to China from Tuesday to Thursday.

Both leaders reaffirmed the warm ties between both countries and discussed the potential of working together in new areas, such as financial, judicial and legal cooperation.

They also welcomed the good progress made in the negotiations for the upgrade of the China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement and said they looked forward to its expeditious conclusion.



Mr Lee and Premier Li also welcomed Singapore's support of the Belt and Road Initiative, based on the three platforms of infrastructure connectivity, financial connectivity and services, and third-party collaboration, including the training of officials in countries along the Belt and Road routes.



In particular, they noted the potential of the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative - the third Government-to-Government project between China and Singapore - to support the Belt and Road Initiative, and to play a demonstrative role in the development of Western China.



They also welcomed the role of the Southern Transport Corridor in linking the Silk Road Economic Belt with the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road. The Southern Transport Corridor comprises a network of railroads linking Chongqing to Qinzhou Port in southern Guangxi province, which will be a gateway to Southeast Asia, including Singapore via the sea.

On regional developments, Mr Lee and Premier Li expressed concern over heightening tensions on the Korean Peninsula.



Mr Lee is due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, top legislator Zhang Dejiang and Wang Qishan, a member of the Politburo Standing Committee on Wednesday before he travels to Xiamen, a city in the southeastern province of Fujian.



While there, he will meet with provincial party chief You Quan. He will also visit a local aerospace technology company as well as the Fujian (Xiamen)-Singapore Friendship Polyclinic, the first polyclinic jointly established by Singapore and China in 2011.