Singapore to ramp up events security, block foreigners from promoting political causes

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Home Affairs will enhance events security in response to the growing terrorist threat, and move to prevent foreigners from advancing political causes in Singapore, said Minister K Shanmugam in Parliament on Monday (Apr 3).

Among the amendments to the Public Order Act is a requirement for event organisers to notify the police - at least 28 days beforehand - if they expect more than 5,000 attendees for public events or 10,000 for private ones.

It will be deemed a legal offence if the event organiser fails to comply. Police can then implement security measures and recover costs from the organiser.

“Event organisers will have to try and make an estimate based on the facts available to them - size of the venue; past events of similar nature, ticket sales and so on,” said Mr Shanmugam. “The organiser makes the best estimate they can, and the crowd size exceeds what they estimated, then of course it’s not an offence.”

He said the ministry arrived at the numbers after taking into consideration factors like the scheduled landscape of local events and seating capacity of major event venues like the Singapore Indoor Stadium (up to 8,000) and The Star Performing Arts Centre (up to 5,000).

Police will also be allowed to declare events expecting large crowds - or assessed to be higher-risk - as Special Events.

Security measures at Special Events include barricades, security officers and clear signage. Events assessed to be at higher-risk may require add-ons such as armed auxiliary police officers, full body scans, bag checks, and measures against vehicle-borne threats.

Special Events that are of national and international significance such as the National Day Parade may also be declared by the Minister for Home Affairs as Enhanced Security Special Events.

“If for some events, the venue cannot be secured, police may require the venue to be changed,” said Mr Shanmugam. “The event may also be canceled or postponed if it is unsafe to continue. This could be due to an imminent threat or severely inadequate security or crowd management arrangements.”

“Police may also require organisers to inform the public on some aspects of how the event will be conducted - for example, to go earlier for security screenings.”

He said that based on past precedent, the changes would likely apply to about 200 public events, including large-scale sporting events such as the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon, music concerts, celebrations like the Chinese New Year countdown, or high-profile events like the National Day Rally.

“We want to encourage people to organise events. We don’t want to stifle vibrancy or discourage people, but at the same time we have to recognise the worldwide impact of terrorism is imposing costs on everyone.”

PREVENTING FOREIGN INTERFERENCE

Further amendments include allowing the Commissioner of Police to refuse to grant a permit for public assembly or procession - if it is directed towards a political end and organised by or involving non-Singapore entities or citizens.

“It has been the Government’s long-standing position that foreigners and foreign entities should not import foreign politics into Singapore; nor should they interfere in our domestic issues, especially those of a political or controversial nature,” he said.

“This ensures that Singapore is not used as a platform by foreigners to further political causes, especially those that are controversial or divisive.”

Said Mr Shanmugam: “Let’s say you have Malaysians financing an event in Singapore, encouraging Singaporeans to take part, which says shariah law ought to be imposed. Do you think we should agree? The answer is obvious, isn’t it?”



“Our Singaporeans organising a protest is one thing. Foreign-financed, (or) participated protests are a completely different ball game.”



Nominated Member of Parliament Kok Heng Leun and MP Louis Ng raised questions on whether the police commissioner would have the institutional competence to make decisions on the definition of “political ends”, and whether political neutrality would be compromised in the process.



“Any attempt to define upfront a political or non-political event will run into shades of complexity,” Mr Shanmugam responded. “All you will end up doing is creating alleyways and byways in which your definition will be made useless and you will be a made a laughing stock.”



Therefore discretion has to be given to the executive - in this case, the Commissioner of Police, he said.



“The alternative is to run to court for each time somebody is not happy and that is not the way you can run a proper government,” said Mr Shanmugam. “The way we run a government successfully and cleanly has been to vest discretion in many areas in executives, with the knowledge that our highly educated population will hold the executive to account if there is abuse of that power.”



“In this context here we are specifically dealing with the Commissioner looking at an event and saying it is political involving foreigners. I don’t think Singaporeans will argue with this, in giving the Commissioner the discretion to make that assessment.”



He added: “If the Commissioner declares an event to be political, that doesn’t make him political. He’s not deciding in favour of one conclusion or another. His is a threshold question - does it involve political ends?”



“Our position is that we will make the decision. If we are wrong, we will take it on the chin and our people will know whether the decision is being exercised properly or improperly. And if we keep making decisions improperly, any government will face the consequences.”