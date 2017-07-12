Singapore to ramp up global aviation training, research

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Wednesday (Jul 12) inked an agreement with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to ramp up global aviation training and research.

Under the agreement, the two sides will jointly develop a course on aviation security, targeted at civil aviation leaders.

The programme will be run seven times at locations across the globe from 2018 to 2020.

Separately, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) signed an agreement with the Singapore University of Technology and Design for research collaboration.

The tie-up will focus on aviation and air traffic management areas like international aviation governance and aviation technologies.

Speaking at the World Civil Aviation Chief Executives Forum, Second Minister for Transport Ng Chee Meng noted that while the outlook for the aviation sector was upbeat, challenges remained.

Mr Ng - who is also Minister for Education (Schools) - said one of the main challenges facing the industry was creating a "stable and enabling regulatory environment".

"For civil aviation to thrive, airlines need the assurance that they can continue to operate in a business environment that is balanced, predictable and (that) has rational policies and regulations," said Mr Ng.

“Regulators should therefore seek to harness the benefits of fair competition and reduce barriers to innovation," he added.



"We should liberalise air rights regimes, bilaterally and also at the multilateral levels, to give airlines the commercial flexibility to develop and operate new services to meet the growing demand for air travel."