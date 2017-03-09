Singapore to roll out national Heritage Plan in 2018

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board (NHB) aims to publish the first edition of a new Heritage Plan in early 2018, announced Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) Baey Yam Keng on Thursday (Mar 9).



To be updated every five years, the “comprehensive national blueprint” for Singapore’s heritage sector will set out the national vision and action plans for a museum and heritage landscape, he added.



“One aspect of the Heritage Plan that NHB will be looking at is policy and legislative reviews that will enable us to better conduct the task of archaeology in Singapore, and contribute towards a fuller picture of Singapore’s history, going much further back than our half a century of independence,” said Mr Baey.



He pointed to an archaeological excavation at Empress Place in 2015, which unearthed around 3.5 tonnes of artefacts suggesting that 14th century Singapore had been an international trading hub.



“In the absence of written records, these artefacts provide clues to the kinds of activities that took place on our island,” Mr Baey explained.



He also said MCCY would seek views from different groups and segments of society on topics such as heritage preservation, education and promotion - as well as how to make heritage spaces and programmes more accessible and inclusive.



“Over the next few months, NHB will continue to hold engagement sessions with heritage stakeholders and partners, including academia, experts, industry practitioners, community and heritage groups, youths, volunteers and educators,” Mr Baey added.



“Singaporeans will also be invited to provide their views on the plan later this year at public roadshows, online platforms and other channels.”