Singapore to see first Transformers Run on Jan 6

SINGAPORE: Singapore will see another themed running event next month - the first Transformers Run, to be held on Jan 6 next year at Sentosa’s Palawan Beach.

The run, based on the Transformers Generation One storyline, will see participants aligned with either Team Autobot or Team Decepticon.



Transformers are a race of sentient robots that can change into vehicles, animal forms as well as other mechanical devices and shapes.

There are two factions – the heroic Autobots are led by Optimus Prime; while the evil Decepticons are led by Megatron. Both teams are engaged in a civil war for ultimate dominance and this titanic struggle has spilled over to Earth.



Familiar characters such as Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Starscream, Megatron and Grimlock will be situated along the 5km route. (Photo: Transformers Run Singapore website)

There will also be a meet-and-greet session with Optimus Prime and Bumblebee.

Each participant will receive a goody bag containing an official Transformers Run T-shirt, a water bottle, a wristband, a drawstring bag, other goodies and discount coupons. Goody bag collection will be from Dec 27 to 31.

The event will also feature a carnival with booths, games and activities. These include NERF game trials, fun inflatables, balloon sculptures, on-stage contests, food and beverage stalls, and the sale of Transformer merchandise.

Registration for the race, which will be manned by volunteers and the Singapore Boy Scouts Association, is open.