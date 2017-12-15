Singapore to see first Transformers Run on Jan 6
SINGAPORE: Singapore will see another themed running event next month - the first Transformers Run, to be held on Jan 6 next year at Sentosa’s Palawan Beach.
The run, based on the Transformers Generation One storyline, will see participants aligned with either Team Autobot or Team Decepticon.
Transformers are a race of sentient robots that can change into vehicles, animal forms as well as other mechanical devices and shapes.
There are two factions – the heroic Autobots are led by Optimus Prime; while the evil Decepticons are led by Megatron. Both teams are engaged in a civil war for ultimate dominance and this titanic struggle has spilled over to Earth.
There will also be a meet-and-greet session with Optimus Prime and Bumblebee.
Each participant will receive a goody bag containing an official Transformers Run T-shirt, a water bottle, a wristband, a drawstring bag, other goodies and discount coupons. Goody bag collection will be from Dec 27 to 31.
The event will also feature a carnival with booths, games and activities. These include NERF game trials, fun inflatables, balloon sculptures, on-stage contests, food and beverage stalls, and the sale of Transformer merchandise.
Registration for the race, which will be manned by volunteers and the Singapore Boy Scouts Association, is open.