Singapore to study new documents submitted by Malaysia to ICJ on Pedra Branca: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: Singapore's legal team will study the documents brought forward by Malaysia as part of the latter's application to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to revise its judgement on Pedra Branca, said Mr K Shanmugam on Saturday (Feb 4).



Speaking on the sidelines of a Chinese New Year event, the Law and Home Affairs Minister said he had seen the documents and that the team will respond accordingly.



Mr Shanmugam said Malaysia would have to satisfy a number of conditions before the court.



"Among them are that there are new facts and that the new facts that have been found would have made ... a decisive difference and the precise legal scope would have to be clarified,” he said.



“Looking at it from that perspective, I'm wondering what are the new facts in those documents and how they would have made any difference to the case or will make any difference," he said.



According to to information provided on the ICJ's website, Malaysia had contended that new documents discovered in the UK's archives were internal correspondence of the Singapore colonial authorities in 1958, an incident report filed in 1958 by a British naval officer and an annotated map of naval operations from the 1960s.



Malaysia has claimed that these documents establish the new fact that “officials at the highest levels in the British colonial and Singaporean administration appreciated that Pedra Branca/Pulau Batu Puteh did not form part of Singapore’s sovereign territory”, according to the ICJ.