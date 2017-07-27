Singapore tycoons grew wealthier this year: Forbes

The 50 richest in the country are now collectively worth US$104.6 billion (S$141.9 billion), according to the media company.

SINGAPORE: Despite a sluggish economy, the very rich in Singapore have grown wealthier in the past year, according to the latest Singapore Rich List published by Forbes Asia.

In a press release on Thursday (Jul 27), Forbes Asia said Singapore's 50 richest are now collectively worth US$104.6 billion (S$141.9 billion), up 11 per cent compared with the previous year.

Close to two-thirds of the country's 50 richest - those who had a minimum wealth of US$540 million, up from US$455 million the previous year - saw their wealth rise, Forbes Asia said.

Property siblings Robert and Philip Ng, who control Far East Organisation, retained their top spot for eight consecutive years with a combined net worth of US$9.4 billion, up from US$8.6 billion the previous year.

Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin moved up one spot from the previous year to become Singapore's second richest resident. Shares of the social media giant, in which he holds a minority stake, jumped by almost a third in the past year, adding US$2.1 billion to his wealth for a total net worth of US$9.3 billion.

Third on the list is paint tycoon Goh Cheng Liang, who added US$2.1 billion to his wealth for a total net worth of US$7.8 billion. His shares in Japan’s Nippon Paint Holdings were boosted by strong sales in Asia, as well as an expansion in the US with the acquisition of Dunn-Edwards, Forbes Asia said.

Meanwhile, Straits Trading Company's Chew Gek Khim, who was 23rd on the list, made the biggest gain in percentage terms in the past year, "thanks to new information on the family's assets", Forbes Asia said. Her wealth more than tripled from a year ago to US$1.4 billion.

Two newcomers made it to this year's list: Hedge fund star Danny Yong, who ranks as 42nd-richest with US$670 million, and co-founder of Indian real estate and financial services group Indiabulls Saurabh Mittal, who is ranked 44th with a net worth of US$650 million.

Oxley Holdings tycoon Ching Chiat Kwong, known for building shoebox apartments, returned to the list at 45th place with a fortune of US$615 million after dropping out the previous year. This was due to a 43 per cent rise in Oxley Holdings shares on the back of brisk overseas sales, primarily in Ireland, Cambodia and Malaysia, Forbes Asia said.

However, more than a fifth of those returning to the list saw their fortunes decline. Five of these individuals had their wealth tied to real estate, according to the media company.