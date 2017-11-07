Singapore, UAE reaffirm close ties during Shanmugam's visit

SINGAPORE: Singapore and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reaffirmed their close bilateral ties during minister K Shanmugam's visit to the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a press release on Tuesday (Nov 7).

The Home Affairs and Law Minister is visiting the UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia from Nov 5 to 13.

On Monday, he called on Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is also Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Arms Forces and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.



Mr Shanmugam also met UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



"During their meetings, they reaffirmed the warm and close relations between Singapore and the UAE, and had a good exchange of views on bilateral security cooperation as well as on the global terrorism threat," the Home Affairs Ministry said.



Mr Shanmugam will also hold meetings with his counterparts and security officials during his visit to Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

