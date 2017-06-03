Singapore, United States reaffirm defence ties

SINGAPORE: Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and US Secretary of Defense James Mattis on Saturday (Jun 3) reaffirmed the "excellent and longstanding" defence ties between Singapore and the United States, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said.

Meeting over breakfast on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Dr Ng and Mr Mattis discussed security issues and cooperation to foster regional stability. Both also reaffirmed the importance of the 2015 enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement, which deepened bilateral cooperation in non-conventional security areas such as maritime security, cybersecurity and biosecurity, MINDEF said.

They also spoke about the importance of the US’ continued presence in Asia Pacific in ensuring peace and stability, and discussed the threat of extremism and terrorism in Southeast Asia, particularly in the Sulu Sea and the Southern Philippines, the ministry said.

This is Mr Mattis’ first visit to Southeast Asia as Secretary of Defense.

Mr Mattis is in Singapore with a delegation of senior US officials, including chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford and commander of the US Pacific Command Admiral Harry Harris. A congressional delegation, led by House Armed Services Committee chairman Mac Thornberry, is also attending the Shangri-La Dialogue.

On Friday, Mr Mattis called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana.