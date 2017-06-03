Singapore, US affirm excellent state of bilateral relations

SINGAPORE: Singapore and the United States affirmed the excellent state of bilateral relations between both countries - including economic, defence, security and people-to-people ties - as Members of Congress called on PM Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday (Jun 3).

The Members of Congress included Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works Senator John Barrasso, Senator Christopher Coons and a Congressional delegation led by Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) Congressman Mac Thornberry. They are in Singapore to attend the 2017 Shangri-La Dialogue.

On Saturday, PM Lee and the Members of Congress exchanged views on regional and international developments. Mr Lee also welcomed the commitment expressed by the Members of Congress for the United States' sustained engagement of the Asia Pacific region.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan had hosted the Members of Congress to lunch before the call on Mr Lee. They also met with Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Josephine Teo, as well as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Desmond Lee.



They will also be meeting Minister for Education (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung.

