Singapore, US affirm 'robust' bilateral ties

SINGAPORE: Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and US National Security Advisor Lieutenant-General H R McMaster met on Tuesday (Mar 21), and affirmed the "robust and mutually beneficial" bilateral partnership between the two countries.

Dr Balakrishnan and Lieutenant-General McMaster also exchanged views on regional and international developments, and underscored the importance of the US’ continued commitment to deepening its engagement of the Asia-Pacific region, according to the press release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The minister also had separate meetings with members of Congress, including co-chair of the Congressional ASEAN Caucus Representative Ann Wagner and Senator Dan Sullivan. He welcomed Ms Wagner's efforts to deepen the US' engagement of ASEAN in light of the 40th anniversary of ASEAN-US relations this year, it added.



Dr Balakrishnan is visiting Washington DC from Mar 21 to 23.