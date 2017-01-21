Singapore will have to ‘wait to see’ what Trump’s policies are and adapt: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: Singapore will have to adopt a wait-and-see approach when it comes to the trade policies under the new US administration and adapt accordingly, said Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam on Saturday (Jan 21).

While Singapore believes that free trade is in everyone's interest, “every country designs for itself what it thinks is in its best interest”, said Mr Shanmugam. "We'll have to wait to see what measures are implemented,” he added, while noting that Singapore as a small country “will have to adapt”.

“We see what measures are taken, what steps are taken and we will see how it impacts us then we adapt,” he said.

On Singapore’s leadership renewal, Mr Shanmugam said the next prime minister will continue to face challenges in an ever-changing world and will need to have the “iron in him”, citing a quote from the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew.



"He has got to lead the people. This is not a game of cards; it's everybody's lives,” he said. “The prime minister needs to have that courage, the steel, the iron, the ability to lead, ability to connect with people, the foresight and manage a team of people … and look at what's happening, take pre-emptive action so that we always land on our feet and we succeed."



Mr Shanmugam was speaking to the media at the sidelines of a groundbreaking ceremony for a new building to house the Automobile Association of Singapore (AA Singapore) on Saturday. He noted that more could be done about road safety such as the need to review the law to give harsher punishment to errant motorists, and described AA Singapore as a valuable partner of the Home Affairs Ministry.



Set to be completed by the last quarter of 2018, the new seven-storey building will house AA Singapore and its subsidiaries, including Autoswift Recovery Pte Ltd. Estimated to cost S$25 million, the redevelopment of the building will expand the total gross floor area to over 7,000 square metres.



Said AA Singapore’s president Bernard Tay: “The redevelopment of Kung Chong building will improve space utilisation and increase our overall operational efficiency. The new building provides us the opportunity to further review and develop our range of services and product offerings, allowing the association to evolve and continue (to stay) relevant in the industry."

