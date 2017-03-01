Singapore ‘willing and happy’ for trade deal talks when Britain's ready: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Singapore is “willing and happy” to negotiate on a bilateral trade deal with Britain when the latter is ready, but there are no such talks currently, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in an interview with the BBC broadcast on Wednesday (Mar 1).

In response to a question about how much leverage Britain has when it comes to such deals once it leaves the EU, Mr Lee said it has less leverage but more freedom to manoeuvre.

“You would not have Brussels (where the EU is headquartered) to worry about so you can do the deal which you think is the right thing to do,” he said.

He noted that in the EU, Singapore’s trade with Britain is probably one of the biggest, while Britain’s investments in Singapore are also probably one of the biggest, so there are “historical ties which are valuable”.

“But the fact is, if we do business with Brussels, you are talking about a GDP the size of the US GDP, bigger. We do business with Britain, it is not quite the same,” Mr Lee said.

“NOBODY HAS MONOPOLY OF VIRTUE OR WISDOM”

Asked what his response would be if Britain were to link trade deals with issues such as human rights and press freedom, as some UK politicians have called for, Mr Lee said: “I would wait to react until I see it.

“You look at the Americans. They do not lack fervour in moral causes. They promote democracy, freedom of speech, women’s rights, gay rights and sometimes even transgender rights. But you do not see them applying that universally across the world, with all their allies.

“Yes, they do it when the cost is low. You can take the high position. But you look at some of the most important oil producers in the world. Do they conform? Have they been pressured? You have to do business.”

On whether he would be prepared to offer guarantees on the treatment of the press in Singapore, the Prime Minister said: “I would not presume to tell you how your Press Council should operate. Why should you presume to tell me how my country should run?

“We are completely open; we have one of the fastest Internet accesses in the world; we have no great wall of the Internet; you can get any site in the world. So where is the restriction?”

Mr Lee added that the world is a diverse place, and “nobody has a monopoly of virtue or wisdom”.

“Unless we can accept that and we prosper together, and cooperate together, accepting our differences – differences in values, differences in outlook, differences even in what we see the goals of life to be, it becomes difficult.”