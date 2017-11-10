Singapore woman dies after liposuction surgery in India

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old Singaporean woman died of cardiac arrest after undergoing liposuction surgery in a Chennai hospital on Thursday (Nov 9) morning.

Ms Alicia Medanin Khan, who weighed 85kg, was admitted to S R Multi Specialty Hospital in Arumbakkam on Wednesday for the surgery that she had elected to undergo, in order to lose weight and be fitter, reported The Times of India.

After the surgery, Ms Khan was shifted to the intensive care unit. Ms Khan's husband alleged that the doctors did not allow him to meet her after the surgery as she had suffered complications.

Mr Vijayakumar, a businessman in Singapore, was also told that doctors needed to monitor Ms Khan for 24 hours before declaring the surgery a success.

On Thursday at 1.30am, Ms Khan suddenly died of a cardiac arrest.

Doctors rejected Mr Vijayakumar's request for details of his wife's health, reported Times of India. Ms Khan's body was later sent for an autopsy.

"We completed the surgery at 5.30pm on Wednesday and the woman was shifted to the post-surgery ward under the surveillance of medical officers. After almost six hours she died of cardiac arrest," the hospital authorities said.

According to Times of India, Mr Vijayakumar has made a police report against the hospital's management and doctors for not disclosing his wife's condition before and after her surgery. He also alleged that his wife died of medical negligence.

Police have classified the case as unnatural death for now.

"We will alter the case and include the doctors and hospital management if the autopsy report confirms death due to medical negligence," said an investigating officer.