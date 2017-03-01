Singapore would sign TPP deal, minus US, if there is consensus: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: If there is consensus among the remaining 11 members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), following the withdrawal of the United States, then Singapore would sign the trade deal, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

In an interview on BBC's HARDtalk programme broadcast on Wednesday (Mar 1), he added, however, that he was “not sure” if such a consensus would happen.

“The Japanese in particular made very painful concessions in exchange for American concessions,” he said. “And if you have a deal in which the Japanese have these concessions and the Americans are not party, I think that the political balance and economic balance have shifted.

“So I would not rule it out, but I think it is not so easy to achieve.”



WATCHING US CAREFULLY



As for the US’ withdrawal from the pact, and whether this signals a pullback from the region, Mr Lee said there is disappointment it has happened, but he is hoping that as President Donald Trump and his administration settles in, they will “fine tune their views, deepen their appreciation of what is happening in the world and over time reach a more balanced appreciation of what all this involves”.



Mr Lee noted that the current US Defense Secretary James Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson know the region, with Mr Tillerson having visited Singapore when he was with Exxon Mobil.



“So I think the officials in the administration are not unfamiliar with Asia or with its significance.”



The Prime Minister also said he is sure everybody in the region, including Singapore, is watching the US carefully, but noted that the country has a “very deep relationship” with America.



“They are our biggest investor. They are one of our major export markets. We have a defence relationship. We have a security relationship talking about counter-terrorism. Americans are very welcome in Singapore and Singaporeans feel very comfortable in America. Those will continue,” he said.



“The direction of America, the political tone in the country, and how it is expressed through the electoral process and therefore produces a government which pushes that – that, we have to watch.”



DIFFICULT US-CHINA RELATIONSHIPS A “REAL WORRY”



Mr Lee also said that if US-China relations become very difficult, Singapore’s position becomes tougher as it will be forced to choose between friends.



“Right now we are friends with both. Not that we do not have issues with either, but we are generally friends with both, and the relationships are in good working order,” he said.

He said the relations between both countries always require close and sustained attention on both sides, or it can “go wrong”.



“I am sure that the Chinese side do that. On the American side, I hope that they will have that attention, because on the American side, they have got many other issues to worry about – Europe, the Middle East, Ukraine, Latin America. Unless you focus on this relationship – both the win-win aspects, as well as the areas where you are in contention – it can go wrong.”



Mr Lee was also asked about the recent detention of nine Terrex Infantry Carrier Vehicles held by Hong Kong customs, and "how worried" he was about relations with China.



Mr Lee responded: “I would not say we have major problems. We have had some issues and some incidents. The military vehicles were an incident which happened to both of us and we had to handle it.



“It was a delicate matter for both sides and I think both sides handled it carefully and there has been a satisfactory outcome.”