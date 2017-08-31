Singapore Zoo in Travellers’ Choice awards' top 5 in the world

SINGAPORE: Singapore Zoo is among the top five zoos in the world in the 2017 Travellers’ Choice awards given out yearly by American travel website company TripAdvisor.



The zoo is the only Asian winner in the top ten ranking, according to a media release by Wildlife Reserves Singapore on Thursday (Aug 31).

It is ranked fourth behind Spain's Loro Parque, the San Diego Zoo and Chester Zoo in the United Kingdom.

The home-grown wildlife attraction opened in 1973 and is among pioneers of open concept zoos.

Mr Mike Barclay, group CEO of Mandai Park Holdings said: “We are honoured to be ranked among the top five zoos in the world, especially when the accolade comes purely from travellers’ reviews and opinions."



He said the award will "motivate the team to continue to provide meaningful wildlife experiences to all our guests, while seeking to engender a deep respect for biodiversity".

The Travellers' Choice awards are based on millions of reviews and opinions from travellers around the world.