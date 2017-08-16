Singapore Zoo opens new RepTopia exhibit featuring endangered reptiles

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Zoo officially opened its latest exhibit, RepTopia, on Wednesday (Aug 16).

The wildlife park's latest attraction features 60 of the world's "most threatened reptiles" as well as amphibians and anthropods, Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) said in a media release.

A third of these animals have never been seen in Singapore, including the critically endangered electric blue gecko which only exists in the wild in a small isolated pocket of forest in Tanzania, Africa, it added.

According to WRS, one in six of the animals exhibited are classified as threatened under the International Union for the Conservation of Nature's Red List of Endangered Species. Besides the electric blue gecko, the Madagascar flat-shelled spider tortoise, Roti Island snake-necked turtle and Chinese alligator are considered critically endangered.

In total, the zoo has more than 100 species of reptiles and amphibians spread across the RepTopia, the Reptile Garden and the Tortoise Shell-ter attractions, the WRS said.

Mandai Park Holdings group CEO Mike Barclay said that with RepTopia, the group has placed an increased emphasis on featuring critically endangered species.

"We are featuring over 60 of the world’s most fascinating reptiles, amphibians and arthropods, and we will provide them with the best possible care at the Singapore Zoo. We will also fund and support a number of field conservation projects that aim to protect their wild cousins," he said.

Senior Minister of State for Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor touches a rainbow boa at the official opening event of RepTopia. (Photo: Wildlife Reserves Singapore)

The exhibition, located where the Singapore Zoo's former Snake House used to be, also includes a climate-controlled indoor facility where visitors have a complete view of the hatchery. The space will also feature frog, lizard and snake rooms, as well as a classroom for reptile-themed programmes and activities, the WRS said.

"Aside from enhancing the viewing experience for guests, mixed-species exhibits allow inter-species interaction, which is great as part of enrichment for the inhabitants," it added.

RepTopia has seen about 400,000 visitors since its soft opening in May this year, according to the WRS.