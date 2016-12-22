Singapore Zoo's Inuka turns 26

SINGAPORE: A five-day celebration kicked off on Thursday (Dec 22) at the Singapore Zoo for locally born polar bear Inuka, which turns 26 this year.

The polar bear had a birthday cake made of ice with salmon and minced beef, topped with a small helping of peanut butter. As a treat, its climate-controlled den will be filled with more than two tonnes of crushed ice and toys to keep it mentally and physically occupied.





(Photo: Wildlife Reserves Singapore)

Born Dec 26, 1990, Inuka is in its senior years - the polar bear equivalent of a human in his seventies.



In a press release, Wildlife Reserves Singapore said health checks on Inuka over the last three years showed age-related conditions like arthritis and dental issues, which the veterinary team is "closely monitoring". The polar bear also has dry eyes and an ear infection from time to time, said WRS. Additionally, Inuka is on long-term glucosamine and anti-inflammatory treatment for its arthritis.

According to Dr Cheng Wen-Haur, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Wildlife Reserves Singapore, their main goal at the zoo is to ensure Inuka can have a "very good quality of life".

"The point is not to prolong his life," said Dr Cheng. "So as long as we can make him enjoy his life, he's eating well, he's moving quite comfortably, then we will continue looking after him. Overall we’ve assessed that we still have a very happy bear that enjoys life.

"However if it comes to a point that we don’t think we can manage his pain then we’ll probably have to consider the humane thing to do."

He added that the keepers are observing Inuka every day, and on a weekly basis a vet will come and check on the animal.

"If it comes to the point that, for example, he’s losing his appetite, he continues to lose weight, and despite pain killers, we cannot control the pain – so in combination – then we will have to make the decision. But for now we’re just observing him very carefully," said Dr Cheng.

"It could be months, perhaps extend to the end of next year – we still don’t know. We really just have to observe him, how he responds to our care."



Dr Cheng also said that the zoo would not be looking at acquiring more polar bears in the foreseeable future, and will be focusing more on animals from the tropics or sub-tropics, as it would be easier to replicate a good quality of life for them.

"One of the key reasons to have a polar bear is to communicate (the message of) climate change. But to maintain them in the tropics, we'd be generating so much greenhouse gases which goes against the message," he said.

Visitors to the Singapore Zoo can catch Inuka at its special birthday sessions at 10.25am from Dec 22 to Dec 26.