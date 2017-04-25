Singaporean actors part of supporting cast for Crazy Rich Asians

SINGAPORE: If you are looking forward to the film adaptation of the bestselling book Crazy Rich Asians, you may see a few familiar faces onscreen.

The book's author Kevin Kwan announced in a Facebook post early on Tuesday (Apr 25) that Singaporean actors Pierre Png, Fiona Xie and Tan Kheng Hua are part of the supporting cast for the Warner Bros film.

"Three years ago I sat across a table from Nina Jacobson in LA and told her that my dream was to make Crazy Rich Asians a showcase for the amazingly talented actors of Asian descent from all over the world. Nina promised to make my dream come true, and she kept her promise," he wrote.





Pitched as a combination of Devil Wears Prada and Pride and Prejudice, the book centres around economics professor Rachel Chu (played by Fresh Off the Boat's Constance Wu) and her boyfriend Nick Young (Henry Golding). Rachel realises Nick is Singapore's most eligible bachelor when attending his best friend's wedding in the city-state, where the story unfolds.

As filming kicks off, New York-based rapper Awkwafina has joined the cast as Rachel's college friend Peik Lin, according to Warner Bros in a press release on Tuesday.

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh will play Nick's mother, while comedian Ronny Chieng as well as Marco Polo's Chris Pang will also have supporting roles in the film.

Crazy Rich Asians will be filmed entirely in Singapore and Malaysia. Filming kicks off on Tuesday, according to the press release.