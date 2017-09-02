Singaporean boat captain detained in Indonesia speaks of ordeal

Mr Shoo returned home to Singapore on Tuesday after being detained in Indonesia for 16 months.

SINGAPORE: While on a fishing trip in April last year, boat captain Shoo Chiau Huat's GPS showed that he was in the South China Sea - nothing out of the ordinary, until his vessel was stopped by the Indonesian navy.

Mr Shoo said he was shown a map by the navy officials, who pointed out to him exactly where he was - in Indonesian waters. He denied this, insisting that he was in Chinese waters.



"All of a sudden, the coast guard came and told us these were Indonesian waters, and that we had encroached on it," he told Channel NewsAsia.



"I said: 'No, these are Chinese waters.' He then raised his weapon threateningly, and said he had to detain us. The coast guard then brought us back ashore.”



What was intended to be a three-day fishing trip turned into a 13-day ordeal, with Mr Shoo and the 13 Singaporean and Malaysian tourists on board with him not allowed to leave the jetty for nearly two weeks.



Food was soon in short supply. "All our meals were consumed there as well. I’d ask the navy every day, give them money in order for them to buy food (for us)," he said.

The Singapore Embassy then came to help and the passengers on board were allowed to leave. But Mr Shoo, as the boat captain, was arrested and faced charges for illegal fishing. He was then detained in a prison in Bintan for about five weeks.



"I was there for five weeks. It was very tough for me," he said. "There were about 76 people in one small cell. There were issues with eating, sleeping and bathing."



The space was so small and crowded that people even slept in toilets. Meals consisted only of tempeh and rice.



Shortly after, his original charge was dropped and he was instead charged with immigration offences.



He was then moved to an immigration detention centre where conditions improved - he was given better food and more room space. He said he even made friends with people from Afghanistan, and they shared their personal stories.



On Jan 17, he was found guilty by the Tanjung Pinang Court of immigration offences. He faced a fine of 50 million rupiah (S$5,300) or a five-month prison sentence in lieu of the fine.



On Apr 4 this year, he faced a third set of charges for violations under Indonesia's shipping laws.



After being detained for one year and four months, Mr Shoo was eventually deported and returned to Singapore on Tuesday. Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Singapore consulate in Batam and the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta had engaged Indonesian authorities regularly to request that Mr Shoo's case be processed expeditiously.

HIDING THE INCIDENT FROM HIS FATHER



As he recounted his ordeal, Mr Shoo said that he thought he was never returning home. One person stayed on his mind - his father, who he said still does not know about his detention in Indonesia.



He said that at the time of his arrest, his father had had a fall and was in hospital, and he did not want to worry him. Instead, he called his father whenever he could while in Indonesia, and lied that he was on an overseas trip.



When asked if he ever plans to tell his father about the incident, Mr Shoo was emphatic: "No, no, no. Cannot. Cannot."



He went on to talk about how when he first returned home on Aug 29, he and his family stayed up all night catching up.



When asked whether he would continue with his former job, Mr Shoo said that he will not go back to sailing, partly because he felt his boss had neglected him while he was under arrest.



The former boat captain said he will look for another job soon, but for now, he plans to focus on making up for lost time with his family.

