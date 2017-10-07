Singaporean boy receives birthday present from Chelsea captain Gary Cahill

SINGAPORE: Six-year-old Chelsean Matteo Luke is one lucky boy. Ahead of his seventh birthday on Oct 19, he received a present from Chelsea football club and a signed letter from captain Gary Cahill himself.

The package from the English Premier League giants, which was sent to Chelsean's home in Bukit Panjang, included Chelsea merchandise like a school bag, a stationery set and a magazine.

The gifts which were sent to Chelsean. (Photo: Shyam Luke)

"On behalf of all the players and staff at Chelsea Football Club I would like to wish you a very Happy 7th Birthday," read the letter signed by Cahill.



"We hope you have an enjoyable day. We all appreciate the support you have given us."



(Photo: Shyam Luke)

This is not the first time that Chelsean has received birthday presents from the football club, his father Shyam Luke told Channel NewsAsia on Saturday (Oct 7).

Previous captain John Terry also sent greetings on Chelsean's first, third and sixth birthday.

Mr Luke is a big fan of Chelsea and named his son after his favourite football club. "When he was born, Chelsea FC won their first UEFA Championship and the coach to win it was Roberto Di Matteo," said Mr Luke, a teacher.

He added that they had visited Stamford Bridge when Chelsean was two years old and enquired about the Chelsea FC children's academy.

Chelsean visiting Stamford Bridge when he was two years old. (Photo: Shyam Luke)

Chelsean, a Primary 1 student from Beacon Primary School, is an aspiring football player.

"He has been playing soccer since he was four," said Mr Luke who added that his son is currently training under a programme by official Chelsea FC Foundation coaches and is also playing in the Junior Soccer School and League (JSSL).

The boy has plans to go to England when he turns 13 to pursue his passion in football, said Mr Luke.

Chelsea is known for reaching out to its Singapore supporters. In June, Chelsea stars Cahill, David Luiz and Nathan Ake competed to see who could cook the best char kway teow, in an effort to connect with fans here.



Last year, Eden Hazard sent a congratulatory message to Singapore national swimmer Joseph Schooling after he won a historic gold at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games.

