Singaporean charged for taking S$156,000 in kickbacks, illegally importing workers

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman has been charged for taking about S$156,000 in kickbacks from foreign workers and for illegal importation of labour.

Poh Kwi Ko, the director of Aik Heng Contracts and Services, faces 42 charges under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a press release on Monday (Sep 4).

According to MOM, the 42-year-old obtained work passes for 10 foreign workers between December 2014 and March 2016, though she knew that there was no work for them. She then told them to find their own employment.

During the same period, Poh also took about S$156,000 in kickbacks from 19 foreign workers, MOM said.

It added that Poh and her company have been banned from hiring foreign workers.

If convicted for illegal importation of labour, Poh could be jailed for at least six months and fined up to S$6,000 for each charge.



For collecting kickbacks, she could be fined up to S$30,000 or jailed for up to two years, or both, per charge.



Poh's case follows a similar incident in May earlier this year, when 51-year-old Singaporean Chew Sin Jit was fined S$144,000 and sentenced to 60 weeks' imprisonment for illegally importing 46 foreign workers without providing work for them.



In another incident in December 2016, Singaporean Mui Chee Mun was sentenced to 24 weeks’ imprisonment for collecting S$46,000 in kickbacks from 37 foreign workers.



Foreign workers in need of assistance or members of the public who know of such workers can call the ministry at 6438 5122 or e-mail them at mom_fmmd@mom.gov.sg.

