Singaporean dies after being hit by car in Johor Baru

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old Singaporean man has died from injuries after he was hit by a car in Johor Baru last Friday (Aug 25).



The victim, Justinian Tan, had been with five other friends in JB for supper that day. They had been heading back to their car along Jalan Dato Abdullah Tahir in Taman Abad at about 3am when the accident happened.



Another member of the group, 24-year-old Brandon Yeo, was struck by the Malaysian-registered car as well. He suffered a broken femur, but has since been discharged from hospital.

Their friend, Ernest Lee, who witnessed the accident, said authorities were slow to respond to the emergency.

"We got passers-by to help us, calling for an ambulance and all. However, it took about 20 minutes to half an hour for them to come. We were terribly frustrated and angered because they just took their time,” he said.



The two men were sent to Sultanah Aminah Hospital in JB, where family and friends learnt that Mr Tan needed to be operated on immediately.



Advertisement

Advertisement

From left: Mr Ernest Lee, Mr Joshua Anthony De Razario, Mr Justinian Tan, Mr Matthew Toke, Mr Brandon Yeo and Mr Yong Jun Yuan. (Photo: Ernest Lee)

However the hospital was not equipped to perform the surgery, Mr Lee said, adding that staff withheld preliminary medical scans until the family offered to pay cash up-front.

Both men were sent back to Singapore around 11am that same day. Mr Tan was treated at Singapore General Hospital while Mr Yeo was admitted to Gleneagles Hospital.

Mr Tan, who lost consciousness upon impact, was declared brain dead on Monday. He died on Wednesday morning after being in a coma for five days.



Witnesses say the driver sped off after the accident, but later turned himself in to authorities. Malaysian authorities are currently investigating the incident.



Friends and family Channel NewsAsia spoke with said Mr Tan was a "selfless man" who always put his family first. He was also the second youngest of four children.

Mr Tan's sister Jaslene said her brother initially declined to go to Malaysia with his friends as he wanted to accompany his aunt to a doctor’s appointment the next day. He eventually went ahead after sorting out his schedule.



Said Ms Tan: “Before he went to Johor Baru, my brother asked my mum if he could go with his friends, and my mum was very worried because it was late.



“My brother, being a very happy, positive person, said: 'Mum what are you afraid of? Nothing to be scared of.'"



Following his death, Ms Tan wrote a note to her brother on Facebook, saying hundreds came to bid him farewell: "Through them, I have learnt about the greatness of your humility, your sincerity, your willingness to help others unconditionally, your cheerfulness (and so much more)."



