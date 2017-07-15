Singaporean dies in tandem skydiving accident near Sydney

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man was killed in a tandem skydiving accident in Sydney's rural south west on Saturday (Jul 15).

The man, who was in his 20s, had been skydiving with an instructor, who was in his 60s, with the company Sydney Skydivers.

Sydney Skydivers' dropzone base is located on Picton Road, said Australian newspaper The Sunday Telegraph, but the men, who were believed to have died on impact, were found in a driveway of a home a few hundred metres away at Wilton Road.

A spokesman from Singapore's foreign affairs ministry told Channel NewsAsia on Sunday that the High Commission in Canberra is "in touch" with the Singaporean's family.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident. The Singapore High Commission in Canberra is in touch with the Singaporean’s family to render consular assistance,” the spokesman said.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page on Sunday morning, Sydney Skydivers said the instructor was "highly experienced" and that this was the company's "first fatality involving a first orientation tandem skydive" since it started operations 40 years ago.

"Our staff and expert accident investigators from The Australian Parachute Federation are assisting police with the investigation into what is an extremely unusual event," the company said, adding that this particular skydive was "not especially challenging" for the instructor, who had done nearly 10,000 skydives and had nearly 30 years of experience in the sport.

Sydney Skydivers added that its centre will be closed on Sunday out of respect and to ensure all involved are being looked after.

The co-owner of the property where the skydivers were found told the Telegraph the bodies landed in the driveway and that his seven-year-old daughter was "traumatised" from having seen them.