Singaporean dies in tandem skydiving accident near Sydney: Report

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man was killed in a tandem skydiving accident in Sydney's rural south west on Saturday (Jul 15).

The man, who was in his 20s, had been skydiving with an instructor, who was in his 60s, with the company Sydney Skydivers, according to Australian media.

Sydney Skydivers' dropzone base is located on Picton Road, said The Sunday Telegraph, but the men, who were believed to have died on impact, were found in a driveway of a home a few hundred metres away at Wilton Road.

Sydney Skydivers owner Phil Onis told the newspaper that the instructor was "an experienced skydiver".

"We are keen to get in there and find out what happened. This has never happened before," he added.

The co-owner of the property where the skydivers were found told the Telegraph the bodies landed in the driveway and that his seven-year-old daughter was "traumatised" from having seen them.