Singaporean doctor dies while diving in Bali

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean doctor has died after diving near Indonesia's Bali island on Wednesday (Sep 6) morning.



According to an online report by Indonesian daily Bali Post, Dr Wong Yu Yi was diving at Bali's Padangbai with a guide and two others at around 9am.

While diving to about 20m, Dr Wong signalled to her guide that she needed to resurface. The guide followed her up.

When the pair reached the surface, Dr Wong had lost consciousness. The guide, together with the other two divers, then used a speed boat to transfer Dr Wong back to land and subsequently to the Penta Medica Clinic.



Dr Wong, 48, was pronounced dead on arrival by local doctors at the clinic. Local police and doctors from the clinic did not confirm the cause of death, Bali Post reported.

A spokesman for Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) told Channel NewsAsia that MFA and the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta rendered consular assistance to Dr Wong's next-of-kin.

"We extend our condolences to the bereaved family," said the spokesman.

Dr Wong worked at CSK clinics at Novena Medical Centre where she specialised in aesthetic medicine.