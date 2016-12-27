Singaporean fined S$30,000 for unlicensed employment agency activities

SINGAPORE: A 45-year-old Singaporean man was fined S$30,000 on Tuesday (Dec 27) in default eight weeks’ prison for conducting unlicensed employment agency (EA) activities without a valid licence.



Mohamed Yasin Hameed Sultan will also be barred from holding an EA licence.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said investigations revealed that while he was unlicensed, Yasin distributed pamphlets and advertisements and facilitated job placement overseas for people between November 2014 and May 2015.

Three foreign workers had engaged him to secure employment in Canada, after being attracted by pamphlets promising jobs there and paying thousands of dollars for non-existent jobs, said MOM. He also collected their biodata for the purpose of job migration.

Those convicted of unlicensed EA activities can be fined up to S$80,000 and face up to two years' jail.



