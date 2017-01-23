Singaporean fined S$8,000 for abusing pet husky

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old Singaporean was fined S$8,000 on Monday (Jan 23) after he was found guilty of abusing his pet husky.

According to a media release by the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA), Chiam Choon San Alan was fined for one count of animal cruelty and one count of non-compliance with dog licensing and control rules.

On May 23, AVA was alerted to the case of the man punching and kicking his husky at the back of his home. "While we investigated the case, the dog was surrendered to AVA and sent to a vet clinic for medical examination. The veterinary report found that the dog suffered no external wounds/injuries, apart from an abrasion that could not be conclusively established as a result of acts of cruelty by the man," it said.

However, a neighbour came forth with footage showing the man hitting the dog and holding it up in mid-air in choking position, AVA said.



Video of the incident has been widely shared on Facebook. In response, Chiam apologised on his Facebook page, saying had acted "in a moment of anxiety" after the husky had a fight with his golden retriever and "attempted to attack" his helper.

He was also found to have flouted dog licensing and control rules by keeping more than three dogs on his premises.

The dog is currently under the care of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). AVA said it will work with SPCA to rehome the husky.





The abused husky. (Photo: AVA)

Chiam could have been fined up to S$15,000 and/or jailed up to 18 months for committing animal cruelty. For non-compliance with dog licensing and control rules, he could have been fined up to S$5,000.