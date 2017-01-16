Singaporean housewife wins RM24m jackpot in Malaysia

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean housewife hit the jackpot when she won RM24 million (S$7.7 million) in Malaysia a few weeks ago - with a RM4 (S$1.30) ticket.

The 50-year-old woman won the Supreme Toto 6/58 Jackpot on Jan 4 after using her ticket to bet on two sets of Lotto numbers, according to local media reports. She lives in Singapore but frequently asks her uncle who lives in Johor to buy tickets for her, according to the New Straits Times.

“I would give some money to my uncle to buy numbers for me whenever I visit him in Malaysia," the paper reported her as saying.

“I do not bet regularly. The winning set is (made up of) my favourite numbers which I had been buying for four years." The winning numbers were 19, 20, 23, 50, 53 and 54.

The woman said she planned to reward her uncle for buying the numbers, and that the money would be used for her children's education.



