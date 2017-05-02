Singaporean in coma medically evacuated from Tokyo dies

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man who was medically evacuated from Tokyo thanks to a crowdfunding campaign died on Tuesday (May 2), shortly after arriving in Singapore.



He had been on holiday with his family on Apr 19 when he suffered a cardiac arrest and slipped into a coma.

"When we arrived at Seletar airport, he was quickly transferred into an ambulance. However, shortly after the transfer, his heart condition suddenly deteriorated and he quickly passed on," wrote Ms Eileen Cheong in an update on crowdfunding portal Give.Asia.

It was where she made a heartfelt appeal last Friday for donations to help bring her father back to Singapore. Ms Cheong, 25, had explained that her father's medical bills in Tokyo were rising "exponentially", and that his travel insurers said the family is unlikely to make a successful claim as he collapsed due to a pre-existing heart condition.



The Cheong family managed to hit their S$250,000 target for donations on Saturday, which allowed them to arrange for a medical evacuation to Singapore. Ms Cheong said her father was certified stable and suitable for air travel on Sunday, and his vitals had remained stable even throughout the flight home.



"Even though we were aware of the unpredictability of his condition, his passing still comes as a shock to my family now," she wrote.



Ms Cheong also thanked the donors, the hospital in Tokyo and the Singapore embassy in Tokyo for their support. "Despite all of this, we are grateful that he still made it back home eventually ... Thank you for bringing my father back to Singapore, thank you for allowing us to say our final goodbyes on home ground,” she said.

As for how the donations were used and what the excess funds, if any, would be used for, Ms Cheong said more updates will be provided on the crowdfunding platform.