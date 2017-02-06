Singaporean Kyra Poh bags another 2 indoor skydiving gold medals

SINGAPORE: Months after being crowned junior freestyle champion at the indoor skydiving World Cup, indoor skydiver Kyra Poh has bagged another two gold medals at the 2017 Wind Games in Cataluna, Spain.

The 14-year-old Singaporean flew to the top of the rankings in the solo freestyle category despite a routine with a difficulty rating of 8.8 - the highest among the 10 competitors. She scored 361.217 points in total, ahead of the Czech Republic's Jakub Harrer (349.033) and Poland's Maja Kuczynska (340.751).

Competitors in the solo freestyle category performed two compulsory routines without music followed by a free routine chosen by the performer with music. At least two judges evaluated each performance based on criteria such as the difficulty and variety of the moves, rhythm, choreography and artistic merit.

Poh was also crowned the "World's Fastest Flyer", winning the solo speed category - where participants perform both compulsory and randomly drawn sequences as fast as they can. She topped all but two out of eight rounds against 10 other competitors, with a total flight speed of 237.62 seconds. The next fastest flyers were Cesar Rico from Spain (243.547 seconds) and Jamie Arnold from the UK (257.164 seconds).

The teenage skydiver will take home prize money of €1,500 (S$2,300) for each of her gold medals.