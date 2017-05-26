Singaporean linked to terror activities in southern Philippines: MHA

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man has been implicated in terrorism-related activities in the southern Philippines, said a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) spokesperson on Friday (May 26).

He has been identified as Muhamad Ali Abdul Rahiman @ Muawiya, and has been in the southern Philippines since the 1990s.

However, MHA said there is no information about whether he is involved in the armed insurgency in Marawi City on Mindanao island, where the Philippine army has been trying to flush out rebels of the Islamic State-linked Maute group.

MHA was responding to media queries following reports that foreigners, including Indonesians, Malaysians and Singaporeans, were among the gunmen battling security forces in Marawi.

"We will continue to work with the Philippine authorities to identify any Singaporean who may be involved in terrorism-related activities in the Philippines," said an MHA spokesperson.



"We take a serious view of anyone who supports, promotes, undertakes or makes preparations to undertake armed violence regardless of where the violence takes place.”