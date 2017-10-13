Singaporean man arrested in Batam for allegedly molesting 3 boys: Report

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man has been arrested in Batam, Indonesia for allegedly molesting three boys.

The 46-year-old man is suspected of molesting three boys - aged 12, 15 and 16 - in an art gallery in which he taught and lived last month, The Jakarta Post reported on Thursday (Oct 12).



The man was arrested on Sunday after one of the boy's parents filed a police report, The Jakarta Post added.



"He also offered the victims money," Batam's police chief Senior Commander Hengky told the paper.



He added that the man had been living in Batam for more than three years and had overstayed his visa.



According to the police, the suspect told investigators he also worked in Batam as a freelancer and a driver.



If convicted, the man could be jailed for up to 15 years and fined S$500,000 (5 billion rupiah), according to The Jakarta Post.