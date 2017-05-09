Singaporean man arrested in Brisbane after hammer attack on woman: Reports

SINGAPORE: Australian police have arrested a Singaporean man who allegedly bludgeoned a woman he had met online with a hammer and stabbed her in an Airbnb rental home in Brisbane on Monday night (May 8).

According to Australian news reports, the 31-year-old was found on Tuesday afternoon in Norman Park, the suburb where the attack took place, after a manhunt was launched.



Nine News earlier reported that the victim, a 20-year-old Singaporean woman, was struck on the head with the hammer and then repeatedly stabbed at the rental home at around 9.30pm on Monday.

The couple had met online several months ago and the Singaporean man, who was not named, arrived in Brisbane on Sunday to see her, according to detective senior sergeant Rodney Watts who was quoted by ABC News. He added that before this visit, the couple had met up once before in Australia.



The victim suffered a fractured skull along with stab wounds to her upper body and was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition, said ABC News.

After the alleged attack, the suspect was captured on security camera fleeing the area, the reports said, adding that he eluded dog squad officers and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and red-and-black boxer shorts with no footwear.

Police Inspector Steve Flori told ABC Radio he appeared to have been without his passport or wallet, and police believe he has "no access to funds whatsover".



Mr Flori was also quoted as saying that the suspect had previously been in a relationship with the victim, who lived in Queensland.

"Our investigations lead me to believe he has been here before, but we are not aware of any friends, associates or relatives other than the victim that he knows in Brisbane," he was quoted as saying.

Mr Flori said the victim was yet to be interviewed due to the severity of her injuries.