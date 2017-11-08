Singaporean man charged for housing foreign workers in overcrowded conditions

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man has been charged for allowing 18 foreign workers from his company to be housed in overcrowded living conditions, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Wednesday (Nov 8).

Li Dan, who was responsible for foreign worker accommodation for Shuang Lin Construction, was charged on Oct 31 with 18 counts of failling to provide proper accommodation for the workers.

The 34-year-old faces a fine up of to S$10,000 and up to a year's jail on each charge.



MOM investigations revealed that between October 2015 and July 2016, Li arranged for the workers to be housed in overcrowded premises at Upper Paya Lebar, MacPherson and Changi. These premises had exceeded the allowed occupancy of eight people under the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s guidelines, MOM said in the news release.

The ministry ordered the company to relocate the affected workers to other approved accommodation.

Between March and April 2016, the company submitted false addresses for 22 foreign workers to the Controller of Work Passes. It declared that the workers were staying at Tuas South Avenue, when they were not.

The company faces 22 charges for submitting false information on their workers' accommodation. Employers who wilfully provide such false information may be fined up to S$20,000 and jailed up to two years on each charge.

Under the law, employers are required to provide their foreign workers with accommodation that complies with the various statutory requirements. Employers who contravene any of the conditions of the work pass face court penalties and will also be barred from hiring foreign workers.