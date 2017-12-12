Singaporean man dies in car accident in New Zealand: Report

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man was killed in a car accident in New Zealand on Monday afternoon (Dec 11).

According to a statement by the New Zealand police, two cars crashed on State Highway 6 along Ruatapu Road shortly after 12pm on Monday. This happened near Hokitika on South Island.

"The driver of one of the vehicles has died and two other people have moderate injuries," police added.



Local news site Stuff.co.nz reported on Tuesday that the driver who was killed was a man from Singapore.

Channel NewsAsia understands that Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to the family of the dead man.



New Zealand's Sergeant Andrew Lyes was quoted in the Stuff report saying: "It appears, on the face of it, that it was a head-on (crash), which would indicate one of the vehicles had crossed the centre line,"

"We're keeping an open mind while the crash investigation continues."

