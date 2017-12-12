Singaporean man dies in car accident in New Zealand: Report

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man was killed in a car accident in New Zealand on Monday afternoon (Dec 11).

According to a statement by the New Zealand police, two cars crashed on State Highway 6 along Ruatapu road shortly after 12pm on Monday. This happened near Hokitika on South Island.

"The driver of one of the vehicles has died and two other people have moderate injuries," police added.



Local news site Stuff.co.nz reported on Tuesday that the driver who was killed was a man from Singapore.

"It appears, on the face of it, that it was a head-on (crash), which would indicate one of the vehicles had crossed the centre line," said Sergeant Andrew Lyes who was quoted in the report.

"We're keeping an open mind while the crash investigation continues."

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.