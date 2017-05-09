Singaporean man wanted in Brisbane after hammer attack on woman: Reports

SINGAPORE: Queensland police are looking for a Singaporean man after he allegedly bludgeoned his former partner with a hammer and stabbed her in an Airbnb rental home in Brisbane on Monday night (May 8), according to Australian news reports.

According to Nine News, the 20-year-old Singaporean woman was struck on the head with the hammer and then repeatedly stabbed at the home in Norman Park around 9.30pm.



She suffered a fractured skull along with stab wounds to her upper body and was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition, said ABC News in a separate report.

The 30-year-old Singaporean man, who was not named, was captured on security camera fleeing the area, the reports said.

Nine News reported that the man eluded dog squad officers and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and red-and-black boxer shorts with no footwear.

Police Inspector Steve Flori told ABC Radio he appeared to have been without his passport or wallet, and police believe he has "no access to funds whatsover".



ABC News also quoted Mr Flori as saying that the suspect had previously been in a relationship with the victim, who lived in Queensland. He said the man arrived in the Queensland capital over the weekend and the attack occurred when the woman visited the Norman Park home, which the suspect had booked through Airbnb.

"Our investigations lead me to believe he has been here before, but we are not aware of any friends, associates or relatives other than the victim that he knows in Brisbane," he was quoted as saying.

Mr Flori said the victim was yet to be interviewed due to the severity of her injuries.