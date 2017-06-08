Singaporean tastes success with barbecue restaurant in Seoul

He was jobless for seven months when he first moved to Seoul in 2010. Today, he is the boss of a 56-seater restaurant in popular Myeongdong district and has plans to bring the venture back to Singapore.

SEOUL: It was dinnertime on a Saturday evening and Mr Johnathan Quek was whipping up an order for a bibimbap, which means mixed rice in Korean, in the kitchen of a barbecue restaurant.

Before long, he stepped out of the kitchen to serve the dish to a customer and was later seen taking orders as some tables in the restaurant got filled.

Despite performing waiter duties and doubling up as a kitchen staff that evening, Mr Quek is the boss of this 56-seater bistro called On The Grill, which is nestled in a street within Seoul’s popular Myeongdong district.

Offering meats such as thick slices of pork belly and pork shoulder, alongside rice dishes like bibimbap on a hot plate, the two-year-old F&B joint fills an average of 30 tables a day and rakes in a 5-figure monthly revenue in US dollars.

On The Grill is Mr Quek’s second barbecue restaurant in Seoul. His first venture was a 70-seater restaurant called Aunt Piggy, which he opened in a competitive area near Seoul National University in 2011. He has since sold the business to a local barbecue franchise after edging out the competition in the neighbourhood.

But this sweet taste of success did not come easily for the Singaporean.

“I ONLY HAD ONE GO AND I HAD TO MAKE IT WORK”

In 2010, Mr Quek quit his job as an executive at a local hotel chain and moved to Seoul to be with his girlfriend.

That decision would leave him jobless for the next seven months. He sent out job applications for dozens of positions in the local hospitality sector but got no replies.

“Jobs were scarce with the South Korean economy not doing great. Another reason was because I am a foreigner,” Mr Quek recounted. “As time went by, I had to do something.”

Grilled pork belly, or known as samgyeopsal in Korean, is an extremely popular dish in South Korea and is best paired with soju. (Photo: Tang See Kit)

So he started going door to door with his CV, specifically hotels in Seoul that were rated three stars and above. However, with minimal Korean language skills back then, he was turned down more often than not.

“I was walking around every day. My shoes were brand new when I came to Seoul but by then, they were completely worn out.”



Fortunately, a job offer from a local firm came his way by the end of the seven-month-long job search. The small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME), which was a Korean barbecue franchise, wanted Mr Quek to take on the role of regional director and spearhead its expansion into Southeast Asia.



That paved the way for the Singaporean’s first foray into the F&B sector and it was where he developed a taste for Korean barbecue – a cuisine that is seen as a quintessential part of South Korea’s food culture.



But the experience was a challenging one.



For the first two weeks, Mr Quek was assigned to the kitchen where he washed dishes and peeled onions. After which, he was given training on food preparation techniques such as the marination of the meats before being sent out to the restaurants.



“I had to know everything about the business and because the role was a lot bigger than what I was doing previously, I was basically thrown into the fire,” he told Channel NewsAsia.



A year later in 2011, he left the company and decided to start his own business.



With the help of his girlfriend, who is now his wife, he pooled together more than S$200,000 and invested it all in a 1,200 sq ft restaurant which he named Aunt Piggy.



“We withdrew every cent that we had, and that included the deposit for our rented apartment. My wife went back to her parents’ place and I stayed in a ‘goshiwon’,” Mr Quek said, referring to the small private dormitories in Seoul that typically house students cramming for national exams.



“You can reach the end of the room in three to four steps and it only has a table. It was a risky move and every decision I made would determine whether we had food on the table. I only had one go and I had to make it work.”



And he did. Even though his restaurant was located away from the main road and there were four other barbecue joints run by locals in the vicinity, Aunt Piggy became a hit with the price-sensitive student crowd from the nearby Seoul National University.



“Pricing was our winning factor. At 6,800 South Korean won (about S$8) for each portion of meat, I killed off my competition. Except for the big franchise name, the other individually-owned barbecue restaurants closed down within two years.”



One of On The Grill's signature dish is herb and garlic pork belly. (Photo: Tang See Kit)

With the success of his first venture, Mr Quek decided on expansion in 2015. But for his second location in tourist hotspot Myeongdong, he decided to step away from his tried-and-tested low-price strategy and experimented with new menu offerings.



But his new strategy failed to take off.



“I thought I should bring in a new concept since it’s a different location, so what I wanted to do was to bring in my Singaporean roots to Korean barbecue. I came up with curry and satay-flavoured pork belly. The Singaporeans who tried it loved it but when I introduced that to my Korean customers, it didn’t work out too well. One of the comments I got was ‘You shouldn’t mess around with a staple food like this’."



For Mr Quek, the lesson learnt was: “Korean barbecue in essence is like chicken rice. You don’t take the chicken in Singapore’s chicken rice and do funny things, right? If you do, it’s going to spoil everything. It’s the same analogy.”



A very different crowd in Myeongdong also threw up obstacles for the new venture. While the area had popular tourist destination Namsan Seoul Tower, as well as several guesthouses and hotels nearby, the crowd proved to be a hard one to crack.



“If you look outside now, you may see a lot of people walking by but they are either going to Namsan or heading to school or the subway. They are not here to eat and whatever you do, they are not going to come in and try your food.”



Meanwhile, his identity as a foreigner also meant additional hurdles such as the need to do extra homework to understand the local market.



“I am very aware that this is not my country so if I want to do business here, I have to accept whatever that comes and get on with it,” Mr Quek told Channel NewsAsia. “I have to make the extra effort to understand the Koreans, like how they are more open to Western culture so I added Western-style marinades in my menu. Based on these feedback, I settled on a menu that works.”



Now, On The Grill is known for its one-of-a-kind marinades such as honey garlic, and has local firms nearby as one of its key customer groups. As such, Mr Quek noted that his restaurant suffered no impact from the recent drastic drop in Chinese tourists to South Korea, which has dealt other businesses in Myeongdong a big blow.



“The restaurant right next to us is affected because they targeted the Chinese market but luckily for us, we never had that many Chinese customers in the first place. Besides, tourists only make up 20 per cent of our business.”



On The Grill is a 56-seater restaurant located in Seoul's popular Myeongdong shopping district. (Photo: Tang See Kit)

COMING HOME



Moving forward, Mr Quek has plans to bring On The Grill back home.



He has been in talks with three individual investors from Singapore since March and is in the process of searching for a suitable location. The F&B entrepreneur hopes to open the Singapore branch, which will feature a different concept catered to local demands, over the next three to four months.



Looking back at his journey, Mr Quek likened his decision to leave Singapore for Seoul as one that was made on the spur of the moment.



“I was young, carefree and didn’t have much commitments… If it’s now, there will be a lot more things that I need to consider and I won’t be able to afford as many mistakes as I did then.”



But he noted that the past seven years, with its painful hurdles and sweet victories, paved the way for a fruitful journey which made him a changed man.



“When I look back and see how far I’ve come, not just in terms of a business but as a person, I realised how much I’ve grown along the way and I'm still learning… Everything that happened and people I met built me into the person I am today.”



