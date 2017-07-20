Singaporean woman kidnapped in Manila rescued; 45 suspects arrested: Reports

MANILA: A 48-year-old Singaporean woman who was kidnapped at a lobby of a casino in Manila was rescued by Philippine authorities on Tuesday (Jul 18), according to local media reports.

Ms Wu Yan was reportedly kidnapped at the Solaire Resort and Casino. She was rescued from a condominium unit after security guards noticed her feet dangling from the balcony, ABS-CBN news reported.

Police said 45 suspects from China and Malaysia have been arrested.

Ms Wu was reportedly beaten and threatened by her kidnappers, who demanded a US$180,000 ransom.

Philippine National Police-Anti Kidnapping Group director Glenn Dumlao told ABS-CBN News that the suspects called the victim’s family members while beating her to pressure them into paying the ransom.

He added that authorities launched the rescue operation on Monday night. "We got a break from the information that Solaire (Resort and Casino) gave us. We traced the taxi used, a Toyota Avanza," Mr Dumlao was quoted as saying.

Philippine authorities said the kidnappers belong to a loan shark syndicate targeting foreign high-roller casino players.

"There's no forcible abduction because they lure the victim by continuously offering loans. And then they will say, 'You do not have good luck here in Solaire' or 'You have bad luck in City of Dreams. Let's move to Okada (another casino), maybe you will have better luck there.' The victim will usually follow, believing that she or he will be able to recoup (their losses)," Mr Dumlao said.