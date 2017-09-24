Singaporean worker dies in Kranji worksite accident

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man died on Sunday (Sep 24) after being injured while working at a SP Group worksite at Kranji Loop.

According to the utilities group, the man, who was a subcontractor with James Contractor, was injured while carrying out cable jointing.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the incident at around 11.30am and dispatched an ambulance.



The 59-year-old was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and subsequently died.



SP Group said that work at the site had been halted, and that it was investigating the cause of the incident.

"We are saddened that the worker died, and extend our deepest condolences to his family," said a spokesman from SP Group.

