Singaporeans advised not to travel to Mount Agung in Bali: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans should avoid travelling to Mount Agung in Bali and its vicinity given the volcano's possible eruption, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a travel advisory issued on Saturday (Sep 23).



This comes after Indonesian authorities raised the alert status to the highest level, meaning an eruption could be imminent. Thousands of residents have been evacuated from villages near the volcano.

Singaporeans currently in Bali should monitor developments closely, MFA said. The ministry also advised them to take all necessary precautions for their safety, monitor the local news and heed local authorities' instructions, such as to be ready to evacuate at short notice.



MFA also encouraged Singaporeans travelling overseas to e-Register as well as stay in touch with family and friends. They should also purchase comprehensive travel and medical insurance and be familiar with the terms and coverage, it added.

Those who need urgent consular assistance may contact the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs duty office at:

Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Indonesia (Jakarta)

Jln H R Rasuna Said, Kuningan, Block X/4, KAV No 2,

Kuningan, Jakarta Selatan 12950

Tel: + 62 (21) 2995 0400 or +62 811 863 348 (24 hours)



Ministry of Foreign Affairs duty office (24 hours)

Tel: 6379 8800, 6379 8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg