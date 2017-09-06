Singaporeans advised not to travel to North Korea: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are being urged to avoid all non-essential travel to North Korea given recent developments there, according to a travel advisory issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Wednesday (Sep 6).

MFA stated that Singapore has no diplomatic representation in North Korea which constrains its ability to extend consular assistance to Singaporeans who travel there.

The advisory comes after North Korea claimed over the weekend that it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb designed to be mounted on its newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile. This was its sixth nuclear test.

On Aug 29, North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan.