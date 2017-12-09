Singaporeans advised to avoid all travel to Gaza: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are urged to avoid all travel to Gaza following outbreaks of clashes and violence in the wake of the United States’ recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a travel advisory on Saturday (Dec 9).

"Singaporeans are advised to avoid all travel to Gaza," said MFA. “Non-essential travel to the West Bank, including Bethlehem, Jericho and Ramallah, and Israel’s borders with the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Syria, should be avoided.

"Singaporeans should exercise a high degree of caution in Jerusalem, especially in the Old City and East Jerusalem."

The statement added: "For Singaporeans travelling to or residing in Israel and the Palestinian Territories, they are advised to remain vigilant, monitor the local news and developments closely, heed the instructions of local authorities and avoid areas known for public disturbances or where large crowds congregate.

"They should take all necessary precautions for personal safety including purchasing comprehensive travel and medical insurance."

Singaporeans, the MFA said, are strongly encouraged to eRegister with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg if they wish to be contactable should the need arise.

The MFA also advises Singaporeans to stay in touch with family and friends.

Those who need consular assistance while in Israel or the Palestinian Territories may contact the Consulate-General in Tel Aviv or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office at:

Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Tel Aviv​​​​​​​

Habarzel 34 (5th floor)

Tel Aviv 6971052, Israel

Telephone: +972-(3) 6476159 / 5475109

Mobile: +972-544499081

Email: shuki@s-gl.co.il, shuki@gibf-bio.com

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours)

Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Telephone: +65 6379 8800 / 8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg